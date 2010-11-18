Business Insider Is Hiring Paid Spring Interns!

Business Insider is looking for a few great editorial interns to join our team this spring, starting in January.



The scoop: We pay our interns. We also have them do meaningful things: research, write, copy-edit, produce features — even break news. Several of our interns have gone on to full-time writer/editor positions at BI. We require a minimum of 20 hours a week, but interns are welcome to work full-time if their schedule allows.

The qualifications: A journalism background always helps, as do copy-editing skills and light HTML and Photoshop experience. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience a plus.

Please send resume and clips via email to [email protected]

