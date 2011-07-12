Business Insider Is Hiring Paid Fall Interns!

Photo: Business Insider

Business Insider is looking for a few awesome editorial interns to join our team this fall, beginning in late August or early September.Now that we’ve settled into our new world headquarters, we have room to hire interns for each one of our verticals– from markets and Wall Street to technology, media, lifestyle and video.



Don’t be fooled by the term “intern.” At Business Insider, there’s no getting coffee or making copies. Our interns spend their time doing meaningful work: researching, writing, pitching and producing features — even breaking news if you’re so moved. Several of our interns have even gone on to full-time writer/editor positions at BI. We require a minimum of 20 hours a week, but interns are encouraged to work full-time if their schedule allows. (Other perks? We have lots of free snacks and a ping-pong table, where interns have been known to give editors a run for their money.)

When it comes to qualifications, a journalism background always helps, as do copy-editing skills and light HTML and Photoshop experience. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience a plus.

Please send your resume and three clips to [email protected] Please describe which BI vertical(s) interest you most and why. And, please note: this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office.

Interested in a journalism internship but have never heard of Business Insider? Here’s some reading on our company and where we’re headed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.