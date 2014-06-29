Business Insider Is Hiring Journalists In London -- Do You Have What It Takes?

Business Insider is expanding in the U.K.! We’re opening a newsroom in London this summer, with a focus on finance, tech and politics. We are hiring at all levels, from an editor-in-chief to editors, reporters and paid interns. Successful candidates will get a rare opportunity to be the founding BI U.K. employees tasked with building an exciting new brand from the ground up.

Business Insider is the largest business news publication in the U.S. and Australia, as measured by monthly unique visitors. Nearly 50 million people read BI every month, globally, which means we’re bigger than the Wall Street Journal. Our U.S. company was founded five years ago with four employees; we now employ over 170 people, with about 80 people in the newsroom.

We are looking for candidates who read Business Insider regularly, understand our tone and style, and LOVE our content. This is not a traditional journalism job where you will file only two stories a week. We pride ourselves on our mix of original reporting, smart aggregation, and analysis to produce digital stories in a variety of ways: through text, photos, audio, video, charts, GIFs and social media embeds.

We’re looking for editors and reporters who are ambitious, smart, funny, fast, and consume huge amounts of digital media. You should be comfortable working on multiple stories per day and building your own audience and personal brand through social media.

Please get in touch with Jim Edwards [[email protected]] if you are interested in applying for a position at Business Insider U.K. Send a link to your CV on LinkedIn, links to five clips and no more than five sentences describing why we should hire you.

