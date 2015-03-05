APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring evening news reporters

Business Insider is hiring Evening News Reporters.We’re looking for applicants who are news-obsessed, quick to learn, cool under pressure, careful, and appreciative of our approach to journalism.This is an important position that will involve working closely with top editors and journalists across our team.Responsibilities will include spotting and covering important breaking news stories as they unfold.The news reporter will be on shift from3pm EST to 1am EST, working alongside coworkers in our growing San Francisco office as well as colleagues in New York.We will consider journalists of varying levels of experience for this position.

APPLY HERE with your resume, a cover letter, and links to several clips.

Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position in our New York City headquarters.

