Help! We Need Great Editorial Interns

Business Insider is expanding and we’re looking for a few good editorial interns this spring.



Specifically, we need smart people who are interested in business and can write.

Our interns do everything: Research, write, copy-edit, produce features, and help break news (among other tasks).

A journalism background helps, including copy-editing skills; light HTML and Photoshop experience preferred. Knowledge of social media and previous blogging experience a plus.

Please send resume and clips via email to [email protected]

