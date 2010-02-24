Help! We Need Great Editorial Interns

Business Insider is expanding and we’re looking for a few good editorial interns this spring.
Specifically, we need smart people who are interested in business and can write.
Our interns do everything: Research, write, copy-edit, produce features, and help break news (among other tasks).
A journalism background helps, including copy-editing skills; light HTML and Photoshop experience preferred. Knowledge of social media and previous blogging experience a plus.
Please send resume and clips via email to [email protected]
