Business Insider Is Hiring A Data Analyst For Our Paid Research Service

We’re looking for a hardworking individual with strong quantitative and analytical skills to join a growing team of analysts at Business Insider Intelligence.



What Is BI Intelligence?

BI Intelligence is a subscription research service from Business Insider that provides in-depth insight, data, and analysis of the tech industry. We publish notes and in-depth reports as well as an exhaustive library of charts and data that help subscribers stay on top of key tech trends. The service, launched in 2012, has experienced rapid growth and is now expanding to analyse all things social media. This complements our existing focus on the mobile industry. We plan to expand further in the near future. Check out BII here.

What’s The Job?

The ideal Data Analyst will have a deep interest in tech news and feel comfortable analysing a wide range of tech-related topics, including social and mobile. The Data Analyst will support the research team in data-related tasks. These will include: creating charts, curating and updating data sets, researching/sourcing data, and managing data and document production.

Desired Skills & Experience:

The candidate will complement their strong data-processing ability with good writing skills. The ideal candidate would have an interest in visual data presentation— charts, graphics, etc. After a training period, the candidate will be expected to independently produce research reports of value to our members.

If this role is for you, here are some of the other traits you possess:

Ability to quickly sort through masses of data and understand what really matters and why

Ability to write clearly about complicated topics

Attention to detail

Diligence and persistence in data research

Ability to work in a team-oriented and fast-paced environment

Skills:

A high degree of comfort with Excel is required.

Internships or relevant experience in journalism, market research/consulting, or finance is helpful but not required

An undergraduate and/or graduate degree in finance, economics, science, mathematics, or computer science

Solid grounding in business analysis fundamentals

Strong communication skills

An interest in data-driven visual storytelling

Advanced Excel and PowerPoint skills

This role offers a unique opportunity to straddle the media and business/consulting worlds. It would be an excellent way to sharpen your skills for 2-3 years, before heading off to business school, or launching a career in digital media or business journalism.

If interested, please email a short cover letter, writing samples, and resume to Marcelo Ballvé ([email protected]). Thank you in advance.

