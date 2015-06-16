Business Insider is hiring breaking news reporters

If you’re a diehard news junkie and social media obsessive, you could be the perfect fit Business Insider’s Breaking News Reporter position.

Breaking News Reporters are responsible for following world events and reporting on them in real time across multiple social media platforms and on our website.

That means one day, you could be following every twist and turn in the New York prison break. The next, you’d be reporting on Facebook’s plan to sell Oculus Rift in real time.

The ideal Breaking News Reporter:

Is an excellent storyteller — he or she is good at taking complex current events and presenting them in a compelling and relatable way

Interprets news quickly and writes at lightning speed

Produces clean, clear copy

Lives for the thrill of getting faves on Twitter and likes on Instagram and Facebook

This is an entry-level role, and ideal for anyone who wants to jump into a fast-paced reporting role at a growing digital media company.

APPLY HERE with a résumé and cover letter if this sounds like the job for you.

Please note that this position requires that you work in our Manhattan office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

