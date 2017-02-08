APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring an associate producer for a weekly markets and economics show

Business Insider is looking for a multi-talented associate producer to help launch a weekly markets, economics, and business show.

We aim to create something completely fresh in substance and style, addressing meaningful topics in a contemporary way for a smart, engaged, digital audience. The show and its spinoff segments will run on our site and on social media channels.

The perfect candidate will:

be a critical thinker with a passion for the subject matter, confidently handling planning, research, reporting, booking

be fast, creative, and visual, excited to apply the best digital storytelling techniques to create a wholly new type of “show”

have excellent shooting and editing skills, including ability to produce field packages and work with green screens, music and graphics

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter. In the cover letter please also include a link to your reel and videos or multimedia projects you’ve worked on.

Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our NYC office.

