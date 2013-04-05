Business Insider Is Hiring An Operations Account Coordinator

Brett Jordan/FlickrLearn about the dynamic world of online ad sales and operations at a growing online publisher. The Operations Account Coordinator will join a team that is responsible for executing advertising campaigns for a vast list of major advertisers and agencies. You will be responsible for the setup and order management of advertising proposals. In addition, you will be responsible for setting up new campaigns, making sure our clients ads run correctly on the site, and working with the entire operations team to ensure campaigns go off without a hitch.



We need an individual who is passionate about digital advertising and is an excellent problem solver and a quick study.

This role is an incredible learning experience for anyone interested in understanding how online marketing works. You’ll interact with sales, operations, finance, external vendors, and editorial groups. In addition, you’ll learn about mobile, video, email, and social media ad formats.

Duties include:

Ensuring that all aspects of campaigns get scheduled properly so campaigns go live on time

Helping with the ad QA process, which includes making sure client assets work properly in all browsers and operating systems.

Managing the set-up process for new ad campaigns

Using basic HTML skills to make sure client tracking elements are implemented properly on our site and through our email newsletter systems.

Working with Sales and Operations to assist in the creation of proposals and media plans.

Creating Insertion Orders and adhering to defined business processes.

Communicating advertising specifications and creative lead times to advertisers and agencies

The successful candidate must be sales and operations focused, and experience in Internet and/or Advertising industries is ideal. This individual will possess a BA/BS degree, and will have 1+ years work experience in an advertising support related role. The ideal candidate is extremely detail-oriented, exceptionally organised, has the ability to multitask and manage multiple accounts, possess strong written and verbal communication skills, solid computer/ technical skills, and thrives in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment. Knowledge of HTML and Ad-Serving systems is preferred.

This position is based in New York. Please send resume to [email protected] with subject “Operations Account Coordinator.” Thanks in advance.

