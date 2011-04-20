Business Insider Is Hiring An Intern To Write About Markets

We’re looking for someone that’s fascinated by international news, both political and financial.



Someone who is excited by politics in Germany, Japan, and India as much as they are politics in the U.S. Someone who is following not just the rise of inflation in the U.S., but its impact on market in Brazil, Vietnam, and the Middle East too. And someone who reads The FT, Les Echos, The Australian, or The Guardian like it’s their local paper.

The role would involve a large amount of reading, aggregation, summation, analysis, and possibly some reporting. The internship is a paid position, with a start date of as soon as possible. If interested, please send your resume and 3 clips to Jessica Liebman at [email protected] Convince us in your email why you’re the one for the job.

Note: This position is based in our New York City office.

