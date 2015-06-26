APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a paid intern to write about architecture and design

Do you believe that good design can change the world?

Business Insider is hiring a paid intern to cover the world of design innovation. It will be your job to find the most interesting angles on what’s happening in the worlds of architecture, design for the developing world, product design, urban design, and everything in between.

The ideal candidate will have:

— Experience writing for a news outlet or a degree in journalism or related concentration.

— An interest in the design trends that will shape how we live and work in the future.

— An understanding of how to write about design for a broad audience.

Apply here if interested. Please include your resume and a cover letter telling us what excites you about architecture and design.

This position is based out of Business Insider’s San Francisco office.

NOW WATCH: How LeBron James spends his money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.