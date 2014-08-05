Business Insider Is Hiring An Intern To Work In Our Awesome San Francisco Office This Fall!

Business Insider is looking for a paid intern to join our SF editorial team this fall!

As an intern at Business Insider, there’s no getting coffee, filing, or making copies.

Our interns are an integral part of our team. Many of our current writers and editors started as interns.

BI Interns spend their time doing meaningful work: researching, writing, pitching, and producing features — even breaking news if the timing’s right. If selected for this internship, you would be doing (or learning how to):

Write stories

Syndicate wire and contributor content

Copy edit

Manage the Business Insider front page and social media accounts

Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

Other perks? Our awesome office is located in the heart of downtown San Francisco — complete with a ping-pong and foosball tables (bring your A-game).

When it comes to qualifications, a journalism background and experience writing for a news site always helps, as do copy-editing skills and light HTML and Photoshop experience. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience are both useful, too.

In short, the best applicants are motivated self-starters, people who absolutely love the news, and are crazy about Twitter.

Please submit your resume, cover letter and three writing clips HERE. Please briefly describe which BI section(s) interest you most and why. (Don’t know what our sections are? Check out the nav bar on the home page and our masthead.)

And, please note: this internship requires that you work in our San Francisco office. This internship starts as soon as possible and can last up to 6 months, with some flexibility on start and end dates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.