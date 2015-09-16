Business Insider is hiring an intern to join our breaking news team

Business Insider is looking for an ambitious reporter and news junkie to join our team as a breaking news intern.

The breaking news intern would be part of a fast-moving team that follows world events and reports on them in real time across multiple social media platforms and on our website.

That means one day, you could be covering the European refugee crisis. The next, you might be covering a Republican primary debate live.

The ideal breaking news intern:

Is an excellent storyteller — he or she is good at taking complex current events and presenting them in a compelling and relatable way

Interprets news quickly and writes at lightning speed

Produces clean, clear copy

Lives for the thrill of getting faves on Twitter and likes on Instagram and Facebook

Our interns are an integral part of our team, and many of our current writers and editors started as interns. We seek out self-starters and people who are enthusiastic about collaborating with other reporters, video producers, social media editors, and other team members.

This position requires you to work at our Flatiron headquarters in New York City. Internships run for 6 months, are paid hourly, and interns are encouraged to work up to 40 hours a week.

Apply HERE with a resume and cover letter telling us why you’re perfect for the job.

