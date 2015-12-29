Business Insider is hiring an intern reporter

INSIDER Help us find the best cookie in the world!

Business Insider is looking for an intern reporter for its new publication, INSIDER.

At INSIDER, we believe life is an adventure. That means we tell stories for and about people who seize life, rather than letting it happen to them.

This intern reporter might go hunting for the best cookie in the world, discover an artist who is changing how people see the world, or interview a teenage activist fighting for what’s right against all odds. Our best reporters grab their cameras and head out into the world, taking our viewers on adventures with them.

This intern reporter will work closely with news editors and video editors to pitch and write scripts for INSIDER videos. He or she will will have big, bold ideas, a knack for telling stories in a concise and fun way, and excellent writing skills.

Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows. The internship runs for 6 months, with flexibility on start and end dates.

Video-editing and Photoshop skills are not required, but they are a plus.

If you think this is the perfect job for you APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter.

