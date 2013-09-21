Business Insider Is Hiring An HR Manager

Busi

ness Insider is on the hunt for an experienced HR manager who is a great recruiter and who can lead the build out of our internal human resources department. This person should be innovative, comfortable with change, and a great mentor/coach. The HR manager will work closely with senior management and the rest of the team on benefits, employee relations issues, career guidance, and, especially, recruiting. The role also includes the development of our company policies, performance reviews, and managing our benefits program. We have a strong culture that we don’t want to lose as we transition from a start-up to a more established company. The person in this role will be responsible for making sure we maintain that.

Responsibilities:

At the core, you will be defining and establishing our HR function. A big focus of this role will be recruiting along with new hire orientation and onboarding, compensation and benefits, HRIS management, employee relations, policy creation and revisions, and performance management. Specifically, the manager will:

Oversee and lead recruiting by sourcing candidates and managing the recruitment process

Define and lead orientation and onboarding for new hires

Ensure we have all our bases covered on legal and compliance issues related to HR

Help the team work well together by providing counseling and guidance when issues arise

Conduct regular reviews of the HR processes, practices, and policies and make or recommend changes where warranted

Manage all employee benefit programs, including reviewing current and proposed plan designs and offering informed recommendations to replace or enhance existing benefits.

Conduct compensation reviews and complete reports on hiring and attrition

Formalise and oversee the performance review process

Make sure we have a fun, innovative, and collaborative culture

Requirements:

BA degree in HR Management or related field required. Master’s degree and/or PHR/SPHR Certification a plus.

5+ years of experience in HR

Strong recruiting experience, especially in technology, product management, and digital in general

Ability to thrive in a growing, fast-moving environment.

Experience working with and being the primary contact for our HRIS platform, e.g. Paychex/ADP

Strong leadership skills and experience working with senior management

Participation and/or leadership in starting a new HR team from the ground up

Experience transitioning from a PEO

Excellent communication, interpersonal, mentoring and coaching skills

Are you the person that can help us hire great people and continue to build our culture of innovation and collaboration? If so, please send your resume to [email protected] with HR MANAGER in the subject.

This position is based in our New York City office. Business Insider offers competitive salary and benefits.

