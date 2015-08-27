Daniel Goodman Come join the team!

Business Insider is hiring an entertainment intern to join our growing team. We’re looking for someone who is obsessed with all movies, box office, TV, music, video games, awards shows, and more — from the latest headlines to the biggest industry developments.

We are looking for someone with knowledge of the entertainment industry who is also interested in the business side of things and what goes on behind-the-scenes. Ideal candidates are self motivated, obsessed with the beat, and interested in smart analysis on entertainment content.

As an intern at Business Insider, there’s no getting coffee, filing, or making copies.

Our interns are an integral part of our team. Many of our current writers and editors started as interns.

BI Interns spend their time doing meaningful work: researching, writing, pitching and producing features — even breaking news if the timing’s right.

Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter if this sounds like your dream internship, and specify why you’re interested in working on Retail.

