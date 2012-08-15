Business Insider Is Hiring An Editorial/Analyst Intern For Our Paid Research Service

Photo: Business Insider

BI Intelligence is looking for a paid Editorial/Analyst Intern to join the growing Business Insider Intelligence team.What is BI Intelligence?



BI Intelligence is a new subscription research service from Business Insider that provides in-depth insight, data, and analysis of the mobile industry. We publish notes and in-depth reports about the business of the mobile industry as well as an exhaustive library of charts and data that helps subscribers stay on top of the key trends in the mobile ecosystem. Check it out here.

What’s the internship?

We’re looking for a creative, hardworking intern with a strong interest in writing, analytics, and information-gathering and processing to work with the growing editorial staff at BI Intelligence.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for helping the BI Intelligence team gather and conduct research on key topics surrounding the mobile ecosystem that are of top importance to digital, advertising, media, mobile, and investment professionals.

The internship is paid and can be either full-time or part-time. It is based in our New York City office. The ideal candidate may have experience as an analyst, consultant, or reporter. Advanced Excel skills a plus.

How do I apply?

If interested, please email a short cover letter, 1-2 writing samples, and a resume to Josh Luger ([email protected]). Thanks in advance.

