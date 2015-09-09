Business Insider is hiring an audience development intern.

The audience development intern will:

Assist in managing social media accounts.

Help distribute videos across social and web platforms.

Assist in developing partnerships with other media companies.

We’re looking for someone who is passionate about social media, great at establishing partnerships, and obsessed with figuring out the best ways to get stories out there.

As an intern at Business Insider, there’s no getting coffee, filing, or making copies. Our interns are an integral part of our team. Many of our current writers and editors started as interns.

Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter telling us why you’re perfect for the role.

