Business Insider is hiring an Assistant Editor to help manage our fast-growing stable of outside contributors.



Among other things, this editor’s responsibilities would be to:

Review and edit contributor stories and rewrite headlines to fit Business Insider style (snappier, more provocative)

Monitor BI’s “terminal” to find quality contributors’ stories to promote on the site

Help editors maintain contributors pages and find stories from syndication partners to use

Become familiar with verticals and search for potential contributors

Be comfortable with production work and quick turnaround for inputting new stories and slide shows

The ideal candidate is familiar with Business Insider’s content, tone, and headline style, and has great ideas for new contributors to approach. This person should be comfortable with Photoshop and content management systems.

If interested, please send your resume to Jessica Liebman at [email protected] Convince me in your email why you’re the one for the job.

Note: This position is based full-time in our New York City office.

