Business Insider is hiring an Apple reporter to work in New York City or San Francisco

Business Insider is looking for a reporter to cover Apple, the biggest and arguably most important company in tech.

As our primary Apple reporter, you will:

Rapidly evaluate and succinctly explain the importance of fast-breaking Apple news, including product news, executive news, and leaks.

Coordinate with the rest of the Business Insider team on pre-planned Apple events coverage, including product launches and earnings reports.

Develop strong sources within the company and Apple community to break news and drive major stories forward.

Pitch and develop interesting inside stories about the company, its culture, and its executive team.

Beat Mark Gurman.

We will consider candidates at various experience levels, and previous Apple coverage isn’t a strict requirement. The best candidates will show the following:

Demonstrated understanding of Apple technology and company culture.

Great clips as a tech or business reporter, including a mix of breaking news and analysis.

Strong reporting and writing skills.

An appreciation for Business Insider and what we do well.

A desire to work as part of a team in a fast-paced startup environment.

Apply HERE if interested. Please include your resume and a cover letter telling us what excites you about Apple.

The position is full-time in our New York City or San Francisco office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.



