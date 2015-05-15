Business Insider is hiring an Apple reporter to work in New York City or San Francisco

China Daily/ReutersYou could be reporting on this guy and his company.
Business Insider is looking for a reporter to cover Apple, the biggest and arguably most important company in tech.
As our primary Apple reporter, you will:
- Rapidly evaluate and succinctly explain the importance of fast-breaking Apple news, including product news, executive news, and leaks.
- Coordinate with the rest of the Business Insider team on pre-planned Apple events coverage, including product launches and earnings reports.
- Develop strong sources within the company and Apple community to break news and drive major stories forward.
- Pitch and develop interesting inside stories about the company, its culture, and its executive team.
- Beat Mark Gurman.
We will consider candidates at various experience levels, and previous Apple coverage isn’t a strict requirement. The best candidates will show the following:
- Demonstrated understanding of Apple technology and company culture.
- Great clips as a tech or business reporter, including a mix of breaking news and analysis.
- Strong reporting and writing skills.
- An appreciation for Business Insider and what we do well.
- A desire to work as part of a team in a fast-paced startup environment.
Apply HERE if interested. Please include your resume and a cover letter telling us what excites you about Apple.
The position is full-time in our New York City or San Francisco office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.
