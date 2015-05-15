Business Insider is hiring an Apple reporter to work in New York City or San Francisco

Matt Rosoff
Business Insider is looking for a reporter to cover Apple, the biggest and arguably most important company in tech.

As our primary Apple reporter, you will:

  • Rapidly evaluate and succinctly explain the importance of fast-breaking Apple news, including product news, executive news, and leaks.
  • Coordinate with the rest of the Business Insider team on pre-planned Apple events coverage, including product launches and earnings reports.
  • Develop strong sources within the company and Apple community to break news and drive major stories forward.
  • Pitch and develop interesting inside stories about the company, its culture, and its executive team.
  • Beat Mark Gurman.

We will consider candidates at various experience levels, and previous Apple coverage isn’t a strict requirement. The best candidates will show the following:

  • Demonstrated understanding of Apple technology and company culture.
  • Great clips as a tech or business reporter, including a mix of breaking news and analysis.
  • Strong reporting and writing skills.
  • An appreciation for Business Insider and what we do well.
  • A desire to work as part of a team in a fast-paced startup environment.

Apply HERE if interested. Please include your resume and a cover letter telling us what excites you about Apple.

The position is full-time in our New York City or San Francisco office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

