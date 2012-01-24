Business Insider Is Hiring An Analyst/ Project Manager For Our Paid Research Service

We’re looking for someone who is interested in joining Business Insider Intelligence.



What is BI Intelligence?

BI Intelligence is a subscription research service that provides real-time insight, information, and analysis of the Internet industry. We publish briefs, notes, interviews, and in-depth reports about the business of the Internet industry. We also produce a library of charts and data to stay on top of key trends and dynamics. Check it out here.

What’s the job?

We’re looking for a creative, hardworking project manager with extremely strong writing, analytic, and information-gathering and processing skills to serve as the product lead. You’ll coordinate the team in NY and Europe and serve as liaison to technology and marketing. You’ll be the “go-to” on Business Insider Intelligence, helping figure out how to shape and scale the offering.

The ideal applicant will have a voracious appetite for business news and information coupled with the ability to creatively process and thoughtfully interpret the same. If this role is for you, here are some of the traits you possess:

ability to quickly sort through masses of information and know what matters

a pro at analysing numbers and building charts

knowledge of start-ups, tech companies, social, online and mobile media

understanding of business modelling and concepts

excellent written and verbal communication skills

willingness to take a position and back it up with the facts

excellent at online research and MS Office (or equivalent) apps

top-notch organizational skills

ability to lead projects and motivate others

strong communication skills

The role offers a unique chance to learn both research and product management in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. It is full-time and is based in our New York City office. The ideal candidate has a few years experience as an analyst or consultant and is eager to work in a start-up environment.

How do I apply?

If interested, please email a short cover letter and resume to Jessica Liebman ([email protected]). Thanks in advance.

