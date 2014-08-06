Business Insider Is Hiring An Ad Traffic Coordinator In New York

Business Insider is looking for a new Ad Traffic Coordinator to join the team in NYC.

The Ad Traffic Coordinator will be an important member of a collaborative team that is responsible for executing advertising campaigns for a growing list of major advertisers and agencies. The individual will be responsible for setting up new campaigns, making sure our clients ads run correctly on the site, learning how to trouble-shoot ad issues, and working with the Sales Operations team to ensure campaigns go off without a hitch.

This role is an incredible way to enhance your career at a fast-growing digital publishing company. You’ll interact with Sales, Account Management, Business Development, External Vendors, Programmatic, and Editorial groups. In addition, this individual will be responsible for running campaigns on desktop, mobile, video, private marketplace, and other emerging formats.

Duties include:

Ensuring that all aspects of campaigns get scheduled properly so campaigns go live on time

Managing the ad QA process, which includes making sure client assets work properly in all browsers and operating systems

Managing the set-up process for new ad campaigns

Creating a checklist to make sure we have all creative elements in on time for new campaigns, and working with team members to ensure creative deadlines are being met

Collaborating with internal teams to test and approve new and innovative ad formats for our site

The successful candidate should be a detail-oriented individual with at least one year of experience in digital ad trafficking or account support. The ideal candidate must have a BA/BS Degree and be extremely detail-oriented, exceptionally organised, and has the ability to multitask and manage multiple accounts. Strong written and verbal communication skills, solid computer/technical sills, and thriving in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment are key characteristics we need. He or she must have some HTML skills and be familiar with Javascript and CSS, and also have basic knowledge of adservers (DFA, DFP, Atlas).

If this is the job for you, please upload your resume and tell us why you’re the right person for the role.

