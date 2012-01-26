Business Insider Is Hiring An Ad Traffic Coordinator

Photo: Flickr – Oran Viriyincy

Learn about the dynamic world of online ad sales in a fast-growing digital media startup. The Ad Traffic Coordinator will join an exciting team that is responsible for executing advertising campaigns for a vast list of major advertisers and agencies. In addition, you will be responsible for setting up new campaigns, making sure our clients ads run correctly on the site, trouble-shooting ad issues, and working with the entire operations team to ensure campaigns go off without a hitch.



We need an individual who is passionate about digital advertising and is an excellent problem solver and a quick study. If you are handy with a to-do list and have a keen eye for detail, we’re looking for you!

This entry-level role is an incredible learning experience for anyone interested in understanding how online marketing works. You’ll interact with sales, operations, finance, external vendors, and editorial groups. In addition, you’ll learn about mobile, video, email, and social media ad formats.

Duties include:

Ensuring that all aspects of campaigns get scheduled properly so campaigns go live on time

Managing the ad QA process, which includes making sure client assets work properly in all browsers and operating systems.

Managing the set-up process for new ad campaigns

Creating a checklist to make sure we have all creative elements in on time for new campaigns, and working with all team members to ensure creative deadlines are being met.

Using basic HTML skills to make sure client tracking elements are implemented properly on our site and through our email newsletter systems.

Collaborating with internal teams to test and approve new and innovative ad formats for our site.

The successful candidate should be an operation-focused individual with one year of experience in trafficking or account support, or is passionate about getting their start in the digital media industry. The ideal candidate must have a BA/BS Degree and be extremely detail- oriented, exceptionally organised, has the ability to multitask and manage multiple accounts, possesses strong written and verbal communication skills, solid computer/technical sills, and thrives in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment. He or she must have superb HTML skills and be familiar with Javascript and CSS, and have basic knowledge of adservers such as: OAS, DFP, AdTech, AdJuggler, and Atlas.

Please send resume to [email protected] with subject “Ad Traffic Coordinator.” Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.