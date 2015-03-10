Business Insider is hiring an ad support specialist

Business Insider is looking for a Digital Ad Solutions Specialist to join the revenue team. We face exciting challenges in today’s digital advertising space with increased focus on viewability, the deepening divide between sponsorship and data-driven sales, and the sharp rise of mobile readership versus the slow growth of mobile advertising spending. As digital ad solutions specialist, you will lead and manage the creation of exceptional user-experience driven ad products by weaving data, ad tech, and in-campaign optimization.

The right candidate will serve as a liaison between Business Insider’s product team, outside vendors and ad operations as well as support campaign execution and strategy from an ad tech solutions point of view. This can range from Cross-Channel, Sequential Messaging (for Mobile, Social & Desktop buys) to vetting unique Ad Products based on trends and testing.

The key responsibilities of the role are:

· Identify and present next generation industry trends to internal constituents

· Work in partnership with ad operations and product to develop and execute ad products; work with sales development to effectively rollout products to sales

· Evaluate ‘time based selling’ and provide tactical strategy

· Execute native programmatic tactics by tying in css templates to trade desks and more

· Identify and execute new mobile and in app advertising solutions

· Execute single tag for true cross platform campaign delivery with special consideration to page load implications across all platforms

· Act as lead on viewability project in terms of tracking metrics to identifying success as site templates and ad slot placements evolve

· Research, evaluate and test new third party ad tech vendors

· Implement the connection of multiple devices to identify and dynamically serve real-time dynamic creative to OTT

· Identify most efficient solution to serve advertiser messaging within podcasts

· Identify new opportunities for lead generation tactics, including the evaluation of third parties, execution in partnership with ad operations team and educate sales development team.

You’ll be joining a collaborative team that works hard and has a lot of fun. If this is the perfect gig for you, please apply here and tell us a bit about why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.