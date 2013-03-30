Business Insider Is Hiring An Ace Mobile Product Manager

Are you inseparable from your phone? Do you have five weather apps just to determine which is best? Do clunky digital experiences drive you nuts? Then we want to hear from you!



Business Insider is looking for a mobile-focused Product Manager to join the team in building the fastest-growing business news site on the web.

As Mobile Product Manager, you will oversee the development of new features across all mobile devices and experiences, working closely with the engineering team, editors, and all business groups in the company. You’ll take ownership of Business Insider’s iPhone, iPad, and Android apps as well as the mobile version of the website.

Sounds like a good fit for you? The key responsibilities of the role are:

Champion the mobile user experience first in everything you do

Manage the entire life-cycle of mobile features, from initial specs through implementation

Engage closely with engineering team to determine best technical implementations

Build and maintain product road maps, create some wireframes as needed

Integrate UX, business goals, and technology capabilities into successful site products

Define and analyse metrics to inform the success of site products

Requirements:

3-5 years of product management experience, 2-3 years focused on mobile products

Crystal-clear communication skills

Experience working in Agile environments with common tool-sets (JIRA, etc.)

A “user first” mentality to advocate for the best possible site and mobile experience

Ability to identify and improve the key features in a mobile experience

News junkie status is a plus. This position is based in our New York City office. Business Insider offers competitive salary and good benefits. Please email your resume to [email protected] with the subject line “Mobile Product Manager Position.”

