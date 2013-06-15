Business Insider Is Hiring An Account Manager

Brett Jordan/FlickrSuperhero skills not required but appreciated.Business Insider is looking for an awesome new Account Manager.



The Account Manager will join a team responsible for executing digital ad campaigns for a growing list of major Advertisers and Agencies. This individual will be responsible for managing a specific list of campaigns from start to finish, and growing those client relationships.

This role is offers a great way to enhance your career at a fast-growing digital publisher. The individual will be part of a team that ensures advertising campaigns go live on the site without a hitch, are successfully optimised, and perform to client standards. Also, the individual is responsible for delivering performance reports to clients, and be able to benchmark those results against similar campaigns. Internally the Account Manager will work with Sales, Finance, Business Development, Events, Marketing, and Ad Traffic to ensure client goals and objectives are being met.

We are looking for an individual who is passionate about digital advertising, great at client service, an excellent problem solver, and a quick study.

Responsibilities include:

Managing the delivery of digital ad campaigns to ensure they deliver properly

Recommending optimizations and upsells

Creating a post-campaign analysis for each campaign

Interacting with top advertising agencies on major accounts

Working closely with the sales team to ensure client satisfaction

Creating weekly reports, case studies, benchmarks, and more

The candidate should be proficient in Excel, PowerPoint, Major Adservers (OAS, DFA, Mediamind, etc), and web analytics tools.

The ideal candidate is a client service and operations focused individual with experience in Digital Advertising in a client support or operations role. This individual must posses a BA/BS degree and have 3-5 years of experience in a sales support or client services role at a Digital Advertising company. Experience at an ad agency is also recommended. The successful candidate is extremely detail-oriented, exceptionally organised, has the ability to multitask and manage multiple accounts, possess strong written and verbal communication skills, solid computer/ technical skills, and thrives in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment.

Does this sound like you? Please send resume to [email protected] with subject “Account Manager.” Thanks in advance.

