Business Insider Is Hiring An Account Coordinator

Get your start in digital media here.

Photo: Shootingsnow

Learn about the dynamic world of online media in a fast-growing digital media startup! Business Insider is looking for an Account Coordinator who will join a team responsible for executing advertising and marketing campaigns for some of the world’s largest brand advertisers. In addition, you would be responsible for the setup and order management of our advertising proposals, and oversee the transition of taking a campaign from proposal status to going live on our site. We need an individual who is passionate about digital advertising and is an excellent problem solver and a quick study. If you are handy with a to-do list and have a keen eye for detail, we’re looking for you.



This entry-level role is an incredible learning experience for anyone interested in understanding how online marketing works. You’ll interact with ad agencies and internal sales, finance, and editorial groups. In addition, you’ll learn about mobile, video, and social media ad formats.

Duties include:

Working with sales and operations to assist the creation of proposals and media plans

Managing the inventory system and keeping track of outstanding proposals

Creating insertion orders and adhering to defined business processes

Managing the insertion order signature and approval process

Communicating ad specifications and creative lead times to advertisers and agencies

Working with the account management team to ensure campaign accuracy

Providing the sales team with account-related support

Managing the sales proposal pipeline process for your sales team

Collaborating with our account management and billing teams to ensure our clients receive correct invoices.

Ensuring that all aspects of campaigns get scheduled properly so campaigns go live on time and are executed flawlessly.

The successful candidate must be sales and operations focused. Previous experience in the advertising industry is ideal. The individual must have a BA/BS Degree and ideally have 1+ years of experience in a sales or advertising-support related role. The ideal candidate is extremely detail-oriented, exceptionally organised, has the ability to multitask and manage multiple accounts, possesses strong written and verbal communication skills, and thrives in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment. Great communication skills are important. And a positive, can-do attitude is mandatory.

Please send resume to [email protected] with subject “Account Coordinator.” Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.