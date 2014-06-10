Business Insider Is Hiring A Web Producer!

Daniel Goodman The web producer will be part of the newsroom in our NYC HQ.

Business Insider is looking for a web producer to join our product team. You will work directly with content editors, product managers, and software developers to maintain BI’s web site and publish content.

We face exciting challenges every day due to the demands of our growing audience and the 24/7 news cycle. Your work will reach millions of people — 40+ million every month around the globe. Business Insider is a dynamic company reaching the new generation of business leaders. We are a well-funded (including by Jeff Bezos) startup at the forefront of digital media.

The producer a hands-on position that will work closely with editorial and product teams to create impactful, social-friendly content for desktop and mobile experiences. The role will also work with creative, development, QA, and content teams to launch new products.

The ideal candidate will be organised, resourceful, and thrive in a fast-paced environment. We are looking for an effective communicator who is detail-oriented with a commitment to solid technical infrastructure and cutting-edge web technologies. The producer must be able to champion innovation but also enforce brand and technical consistency. He or she must always put the users’ needs first.

Responsibilities:

Work directly with content editors, the product team, and software developers to maintain BI’s web site and publish content.

Support BI’s newsroom day-to-day operations.

Become an expert in CMS and provide training to editorial staff.

Be the first point of contact to identify, report, troubleshoot, and debug issues.

Serve a as point person to various clients, such as editors, sales, ad operations, most of whom are non-technical.

Code in HTML as well as CSS.

Convert design mock-ups to working web pages.

Be a self-starter, highly motivated, respsonsive, able to think through problems to come up with innovative solutions and deliver against tight deadlines while keeping a keen eye on detail and accuracy.

Some ad placement (i. e. tags) management/trouble-shooting.

Sound like a fit? Here are the qualifications we have in mind:

Passion for product development and technology

Can thrive in a fast-paced news organisation.

Bachelor’s degree. Technical major a plus.

1-3 years professional experience.

Experience with publishing systems and ad server technology a plus.

Knowledge of HTML, DOM, Doctypes, CSS as well as JavaScript is a plus.

Strong skills required in critical thinking as well as analysis.

Good written, verbal, interpersonal skills.

Prioritizes multiple tasks effectively, is detail oriented, and is a problem solver.

Position requires flexible hours with an emphasis on early morning.

This position is based in our New York City Offices and will report to the SVP, Product Development.

We offer a competitive salary and excellent benefits including 401k matching. Please apply with a cover letter, resume, and web portfolio/github link here. Thanks in advance.

