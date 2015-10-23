Business Insider is hiring a visual features intern

We are looking for an intern to join our Visual Features team. If you love telling stories through images and are obsessed with both photography and writing, then this is the internship for you.

The Visual Features Intern will work closely with the Photo Editor and other reporters to create visually driven stories across Business Insider’s verticals.

The intern will pitch, photograph, and write their own visual stories. They will also source and write photo essays based on the work of other photographers.

The ideal candidate will have strong writing skills and a passion for all things photography, including the technical know-how of a DSLR camera.

Here are some recent Visual Features written by the team:

Apply here with a résumé and cover letter if this sounds like your dream job, and specify why you’re interested in working on our visual features team.

As an intern at Business Insider, there’s no getting coffee, filing, or making copies. Our interns are an integral part of our team. Many of our current writers and editors started as interns.

