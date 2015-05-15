Apply now: Business Insider is hiring a video game reporter

Ben Gilbert
Do you have strong opinions on Nintendo getting into mobile games? Did you spend last Thanksgiving trying to convince your family to play “Papers, Please?” Do you consider /r/gaming a second home?

Business Insider is looking for a reporter for its new video game team! This writer will primarily focus on day-to-day video game coverage: what are people playing, what are people talking about, and what’s interesting?

Does this sound like you?

  • You have excellent writing and copy-editing skills.
  • You have written for a mainstream publication.
  • You know how to move a story forward and make it your own.
  • You’re able to present gaming news coverage to a broad audience.
  • You know the industry, and can identify/cover ongoing and emerging trends.

Apply here if interested. Please include your resume and a cover letter telling us what excites you about video games.

The position is full-time in our New York City headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

