APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a video game intern

Do you have strong opinions on Nintendo getting into mobile games? Did you spend last Thanksgiving trying to convince your family to play “Papers, Please?” Do you consider /r/gaming a second home?

Business Insider is looking for an intern to join its new video game team! This person will primarily focus on day-to-day video game coverage: what are people playing, what are people talking about, and what’s interesting?

Does this sound like you?

You have excellent writing and copy-editing skills.

You know how to move a story forward and make it your own.

You’re obsessed with video games and want to spend all your time thinking about gaming.

Apply here if interested. Please include your resume and a cover letter telling us what excites you about video games.

Please note that this internship requires you to work in our New York office.

