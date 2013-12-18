Business Insider Is Hiring A Video Editor Who Can Do It All

Business Insider Video is hiring a Video Editor / Animator / Graphic Artist / Producer to join our expanding video team.

Yes, that’s one position.

Call it a Pranimator. Or a Greditor. Or maybe a Prartist.

Whatever mashup term you use, above all, the perfect candidate will be a great storyteller — eager to tell video and graphics-rich tales that elicit emotional responses.

Proficiency in Final Cut X, After Effects, and Motion preferred. Experience with video and audio equipment including Sony and Canon DSLR cameras is also necessary.

The ideal candidate thrives working in a team environment, often in tandem with other producers, on intense and graphics-heavy branded video packages. This person will also create rich data-based stories that might have no narration or “talent” to drive them. In addition, they’ll take a leading role in helping BI Video develop a look and style for our video output. This may end up being the most exciting part of the job.

Here are examples of some of our most recent videos:

Here’s What Really Happens At A Tesla Supercharging Station

The Mystery Behind Dry-Cleaning Revealed

The Xbox One Reviewed In 60 Seconds



What It Takes To Work At Hooters



If you look at the world and always see stories to tell and have the tools to tell those stories in a creative and unique ways, send your reel and resume now to [email protected]

Please note: This job is full-time and requires that you work in our Manhattan office. Competitive salary and benefits offered.

