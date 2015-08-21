Business Insider is hiring a Video Editor.

The role

The role includes editing videos across a range of subjects, focused on breaking and viral news, but also including politics, entertainment, and more.

It also involves editing video for multiple mediums, from Facebook to Snapchat to YouTube, in addition to our website.

The Video Editor will work closely with a fast-expanding video unit to edit and produce news stories for a wide, general audience. This person will take a story from a reporter or a producer and improve it, making it into a stylish video that pops — one that viewers will want to share and watch over and over.

This person will also conceive their own stories, developing their skills as a storyteller and journalist.

The ideal candidate

The ideal candidate has an eye for editing sleek, concise, and creative news videos, and more. This person should love telling news stories. He or she can work quickly, and turn around videos under time pressure.

Mastery of After Effects and Premiere, among other programs in the Adobe Suite, is a must. He or she should also be adept at Photoshop, and is experienced with motion graphics in both 2D and 3D space.

The ideal candidate thrives in a team environment, and will often work in tandem with other reporters, editors, and producers on packages and projects.

APPLY HERE if interested with your resume and a cover letter that includes a link to your work.

Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our NYC office.

