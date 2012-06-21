DREAM JOB OPENING: Business Insider Is Hiring Someone To Write About Cars And Other Toys

Photo: Robert Libetti/ Business Insider

Business Insider is the fastest-growing business news site on the web.We’re looking for a writer who wants to spend his/her days writing about all things transportation for our vertical, Getting There. We cover the entire space— from planes and trains, to cars, yachts, jets, and even space travel.



Here are the kinds of stories we love to cover:

Lots of test drives. Here, one of our editors takes an Aston Martin out for a spin

A tour of the factory that produced McLaren’s incredible supercar

Video of the absolute worst plane takeoff ever

Amazing vintage photos of Ford factories through the years

An inside look at Disney’s new Car-themed park

We also feature contributors content on the vertical, like these photos from the Frankfurt car show

No need to have tons of experience writing about transportation. It’s more important that this person has a love for cars and is a solid writer who’s eager to learn.

Interest piqued? Send me an email ([email protected]) with clips and a resume. Please note: this job requires that you work full-time from our Manhattan headquarters.

