Business Insider is hiring a tech reporter intern

Business Insider is hiring a paid intern to cover the world of emerging technology.
This includes topics like connected devices (the Internet of Things and smart homes), drones, cybersecurity, the dark web, transportation technology, and so much more.
The ideal candidate will have:
- Experience writing for a news outlet or a degree in journalism or related concentration.
- An interest in the budding technology trends that will shape how we live, work, and get around in the future.
- An understanding of how to write about complex topics for a broad audience that’s interested in technology trends.
This position is based out of Business Insider’s New York City headquarters.
