Business Insider is hiring a startups reporter to work in New York City or San Francisco

Business Insider is looking for a reporter to cover the fast-paced world of startups and venture capital, writing about everything from company culture to the newest buzzy product everyone’s talking about.

As a startups reporter you will:

Develop strong sources within the startup and venture capital scenes, so that no matter the big news of the day, you can get the inside scoop and drive the story forward.

Be well-versed in the Silicon Valley and New York startup cultures so you can spot the next big trend or thing people are buzzing about.

Pitch and develop interesting inside stories about startups, both large and small, that cover their business dealings, workplace culture, and executive team.

Travel to different startup hotspots and events, like SXSW and demo days.

Investigate why and how a startup became popular (or failed), drawing upon original reporting in the field or your sources.

We will consider candidates at various experience levels, and previous startups coverage isn’t a strict requirement, but it’s a big plus. The best candidates will show the following:

Demonstrated understanding of current tech startup culture and its biggest players.

Great clips as a tech or business reporter, including a mix of breaking news and analysis.

Strong reporting and writing skills.

An appreciation for Business Insider and what we do well.

A desire to work as part of a team in a fast-paced startup environment.

Apply HERE if interested. Please include your resume and a cover letter telling us why you’re excited to cover startups and your past writing experience.

The position is full-time in our New York City or San Francisco office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.



