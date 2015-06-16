Business Insider is hiring a staff accountant

Business Insider, the fastest-growing digital business publisher, is hiring a staff accountant to help us grow and manage the business. We’re a dynamic digital publishing company reaching the new generation of business leaders.

The staff accountant reports to the Accounting Manager and is responsible for recording journal entries, preparing balance sheet account analysis and ensuring accuracy of financial statements prepared for the month end close process. Prepare/review monthly variance explanations and liaison with upper management and financial analysts. Handle various cash management functions including wire transactions, monitor cash and bank notifications, bank reconciliations, etc.This position requires an experienced accounting professional that is capable of assisting in various projects and other ad hoc analysis as assigned.

Responsibilities:

Assist the Accounting manager in the monthly financial closing process.

Accounts payable.

Maintain and reconcile balance sheet accounts.

Assist with annual audit preparation.

Client collections and cash applications.

Maintain financial files/documentation

Desired skills

2-4 years of relevant accounting experience

BA/BS Accounting degree.

Strong analytical and communication skills

Well-developed problem-solving skills; able to discern alternatives and make objective recommendations

Detail-oriented and organised in work

Ability to work effectively with other business groups; ability to remain flexible in a fast-paced environment

Please apply online to let us know why you’re a good fit for this positions. Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.