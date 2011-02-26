Business Insider Is Hiring A Sports Obsessed Intern

You could become the Stoudemire of our newsroom

We know you’re out there.You’re a recent college grad who’s dreamt about becoming a sports writer since your Little League days. What better way to jump start your career than to take a PAID internship at Business Insider’s hot new vertical Sportspage?



We’re looking for someone to assist the section’s lead editor, and this doesn’t include getting coffee or making copies. The position is almost entirely writing: short takes, analysis and slideshows. You could be publishing 4-5 stories a day, all with an eye to that sweet spot where sports, business and money intersect.

If you’re interested, please send a resume and clips to Jessica at [email protected] Note: this job requires that you work at our NYC headquarters.

