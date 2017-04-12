APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a paid social video intern for Tech Insider

Corey Protin / Tech Insider Screen shot from a TI video about Oculus Rift.

Business Insider is hiring a social video intern for our Tech Insider video team.

The role includes finding and pitching visual ideas for videos, as well as researching, writing, and producing scripts. The ideal candidate finds compelling and viral video online before anyone else.

The producer will work closely with Tech Insider video editors. We’re looking for an ambitious reporter who can find and chase great stories with gripping images, and relay them to our audience in a compelling way. We seek out self-starters and knowledgeable people who are enthusiastic about collaborating with video producers, social media editors and other team members.

Video topics include: technology, science, innovation, gadgets, engineering and digital culture.

We’re looking for someone with great story sense, clear writing skills, and video editing experience.

Here’s a brief look at BI and TI Video’s growing catalogue and the types of stories you’d be expected to write:

Audi USA’s innovative tail lights are mesmerising

These NASA-designed grippers can lift massive rocks

This excavator may be better than you at dancing

If interested, APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter telling us why this is your dream internship.

Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. The internship term runs for approximately six months, with some flexibility on start and end dates. The internship is paid and interns ideally work 40 hours a week.

