Business Insider is hiring a paid social media intern for our video team. Apply now!

Business Insider is looking for a paid intern to join our growing video team this fall.

The social media intern will learn how to grow an audience for a large digital news site, how to engage viewers across a variety of mediums, and how to identify trending stories.

Responsibilities include uploading and writing Facebook video, YouTube and Instagram posts, working with producers and editors to identify and promote stories, and engaging with viewers.

The ideal candidate has a voracious appetite for news and a knack for finding stories and videos that people want to share. He or she should be obsessed with Facebook and YouTube, active on Twitter, and inherently interested in the news.

He or she should be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, possess excellent communication skills, and be excited about building Business Insider’s social media presence. A background in journalism or social media is a huge plus, along with video editing skills.

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter if interested.

Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. The internship term runs for approximately six months, with some flexibility on start and end dates.

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows the largest company by revenue for every state



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.