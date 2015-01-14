Business Insider Is Hiring A Social Media Intern

Business Insider is looking for a paid intern to join our growing social media team. This team manages the site’s Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and other social media accounts, and directs our social media strategy across the web.

The social media intern will learn how to grow an audience for a large digital news site, how to engage readers across a variety of mediums, and how to identify trending stories.

Responsibilities include writing Facebook posts, tweets, and other posts for social media, working with editors to identify and promote stories, and engaging with readers.

The ideal candidate has a voracious appetite for news and a knack for finding stories that people want to share. He or she should be obsessed with Facebook, active on Twitter, and inherently interested in the news.

He or she should be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, possess excellent communication skills, and be excited about building Business Insider’s social media presence. A background in journalism or social media is a huge plus.

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter if interested.

Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. The internship term runs for approximately six months, with some flexibility on start and end dates.

