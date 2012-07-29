Business Insider Is Hiring An Editorial Director For Our Paid Research Service

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

We’re hiring an Editorial Director to join the growing Business Insider Intelligence team.What is BI Intelligence?



BI Intelligence is a new subscription research service from Business Insider that provides in-depth insight, data, and analysis of the mobile industry. We publish notes and in-depth reports about the business of the mobile industry as well as an exhaustive library of charts and data that helps subscribers stay on top of the key trends in the mobile ecosystem. Check it out here.

What’s the job?

We’re looking for a creative, hardworking Editorial Director with extremely strong writing, analytic, and information-gathering and processing skills to join the growing editorial staff at BI Intelligence. The candidate will take on a leadership role at BI Intelligence and help craft and execute an editorial strategy that provides a forward-looking vision and predicts the effect of emerging trends, technologies and strategies in the mobile industry.

The candidate for this position helps direct an active team and collaborates with others in all aspects of the job. The ideal applicant will have a voracious appetite for technology news and information coupled with the ability to creatively process and thoughtfully interpret the same. They will be responsible for conducting research on key topics surrounding the mobile ecosystem that are of top importance to internet/software, advertising/marketing, publishing/media, and investment professionals.

If this role is for you, here are some of the traits you possess:

Ability to quickly sort through masses of information and know what matters

A pro at analysing numbers and building charts

Knowledge of start-ups, tech companies, social, online and mobile media

Understanding of business modelling and concepts

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Willingness to take a position and back it up with the facts

Excellent at online research and MS Office (or equivalent) apps

Top-notch organizational skills

Ability to lead projects and motivate others

Strong communication skills

The role offers a unique chance to help lead the development of a research product in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. It is full-time and is based in our New York City office. The ideal candidate is a compelling and clear writer, has a few years experience as an analyst, consultant or reporter, and is eager to work in a start-up environment. Experience working in and around the mobile ecosystem is preferred, but not required.

How do I apply?

If interested, please email a short cover letter and resume to Josh Luger ([email protected]). Thanks in advance.

