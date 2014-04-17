HELP WANTED: Business Insider Is Hiring A Senior Technology Editor For A Secret New Project

We’re hiring a Senior Technology Editor for a new project at Business Insider.

In this role, you’d hire, manage, and edit a team of reporters. Part of your time would be spent reporting and writing yourself. Much of your time would be spent teaching your reporters how to figure out what’s important, develop sources, gather information, analyse information, write accurately, quickly, cleanly, and succinctly, and produce awesome graphics (visual storytelling). And you’ll need to edit your team’s work and make sure it’s great.

The role is full-time and based in our New York City offices. No requests for off-site or part-time work will be considered.

If you are interested in learning more about this new role, please email a short cover letter, writing samples, and resume to BI Intelligence Editorial Director Marcelo Ballvé ([email protected]). Thank you in advance.

