Attention Newsweek Staffers: Business Insider Is Hiring A Senior Editor!

If you’re a Newsweek editor whose fate is uknown, fear no more.We’re on the hunt for an experienced editor to join the Business Insider team. This person is a talented writer but more important, a born editor.

In the position, this editor would spend his/her days making Business Insider a better read: line-editing, re-writing, framing, packaging, and sending back for re-writes all types of content on BI.

Reporters from different sections will file to this editor, who will work efficiently to improve stories on the site by catching everything from the glaring copy error to the convoluted argument or larger structural issue.

What does the ideal candidate look like?

You’re a generalist with business savvy.

You want to be an editor, not a writer.

You’re eager and willing to learn about a range of domains, from tech to markets to politics to entertainment.

You’re a great packager of stories, using all forms of content–words, photos, charts, and video.

You’d be eager to work with junior reporters to efficiently rework their prose.

You know enough to ask the important questions about a story.

You dream in headlines.

You’re an avid Business Insider reader who gets our tone and style.

The ideal candidate has a few years of experience in an editor role, maybe at a website or magazine. The position is full-time and is based out of our Manhattan headquarters. Salary is competitive and full benefits are offered. Please send an email with your resume to [email protected] and explain briefly why you’re the one for the job. Thanks in advance.

