Business Insider Is Hiring A Sales Development Planner

Business Insider
red light bulb innovationBright ideas welcome

Business Insider is looking for a proactive, articulate and energetic Sales Development Planner to join our sales organisation in New York.The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of digital advertising and will be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.  

Responsibilities Include:

  • Work with sales to respond to RFPs by creating proposals that meet client objectives
  • Brainstorm integrated ideas and sponsorships 
  • Develop cross-platform programs including, events, mobile, video and social media
  • Coordinate the on-time delivery of client proposals
  • Assist in the creation of effective sales and marketing tools, including sell sheets, presentations and/or mockups 

Qualifications/Experience:

  • 1-3 years experience as a digital media planner at an agency, digital media company or publisher
  • Exceptional attention to detail and organizational skills
  • Ability to meet deadlines in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
  • Excellent verbal and written presentation skills
  • Proficient with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint
  • Experience with Photoshop and web analytics tools such as @Plan and Comscore
  • Understanding of social media and extensive web knowledge required — in other words, this is one of the rare jobs where tweeting and being a Facebook power user are advantages!

Interested? Please send resume to [email protected] with subject “Sales Development” Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.