Business Insider Is Hiring A Sales Development Planner

Business Insider is looking for a proactive, articulate and energetic Sales Development Planner to join our sales organisation in New York.The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of digital advertising and will be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities Include:
- Work with sales to respond to RFPs by creating proposals that meet client objectives
- Brainstorm integrated ideas and sponsorships
- Develop cross-platform programs including, events, mobile, video and social media
- Coordinate the on-time delivery of client proposals
- Assist in the creation of effective sales and marketing tools, including sell sheets, presentations and/or mockups
Qualifications/Experience:
- 1-3 years experience as a digital media planner at an agency, digital media company or publisher
- Exceptional attention to detail and organizational skills
- Ability to meet deadlines in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
- Excellent verbal and written presentation skills
- Proficient with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint
- Experience with Photoshop and web analytics tools such as @Plan and Comscore
- Understanding of social media and extensive web knowledge required — in other words, this is one of the rare jobs where tweeting and being a Facebook power user are advantages!
Interested? Please send resume to [email protected] with subject “Sales Development” Thanks in advance.
