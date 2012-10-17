Business Insider Is Hiring A Sales Development Planner

Bright ideas welcome

Business Insider is looking for a proactive, articulate and energetic Sales Development Planner to join our sales organisation in New York.The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of digital advertising and will be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.



Responsibilities Include:

Work with sales to respond to RFPs by creating proposals that meet client objectives

Brainstorm integrated ideas and sponsorships

Develop cross-platform programs including, events, mobile, video and social media

Coordinate the on-time delivery of client proposals

Assist in the creation of effective sales and marketing tools, including sell sheets, presentations and/or mockups

Qualifications/Experience:

1-3 years experience as a digital media planner at an agency, digital media company or publisher

Exceptional attention to detail and organizational skills

Ability to meet deadlines in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Excellent verbal and written presentation skills

Proficient with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint

Experience with Photoshop and web analytics tools such as @Plan and Comscore

Understanding of social media and extensive web knowledge required — in other words, this is one of the rare jobs where tweeting and being a Facebook power user are advantages!

Interested? Please send resume to [email protected] with subject “Sales Development” Thanks in advance.

