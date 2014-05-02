Business Insider Is Hiring A Research Editor For Our Paid Research Service, BI Intelligence

We’re looking for an organised and dynamic editor to write and edit stories that showcase the work of Business Insider’s tech research service, BI Intelligence.

What Is BI Intelligence?

BI Intelligence is a subscription service from Business Insider that provides in-depth news, analysis, and insights on the tech industry. We publish newsletters, news notes, and in-depth reports as well as an exhaustive library of charts and data that help subscribers do their jobs better, make strategic decisions, and stay ahead of the curve in tech. The service, launched in 2012, has grown rapidly and expanded from its original focus on mobile computing to cover additional industries, including digital payments, e-commerce, and digital media. This is an opportunity to join a team that’s redefining what a professional research service can be. Check out BII here.

What’s The Job?

The Research Editor will work with the analyst and editorial teams to plan and write daily posts on the Business Insider web site featuring the best of BI Intelligence’s in-depth reports, charts, and analysis. The Research Editor will maintain an editorial calendar and follow the performance of each post, tracking the relevant metrics. The editor will need to balance three overall aims: staying in tune with Business Insider’s voice, delivering accurate research and insights, and helping drive subscriber growth. In addition to writing three or more posts daily, the Research Editor will edit the team’s free newsletters — digests of our research that are delivered to tens of thousands of email subscribers. The editor will be encouraged to experiment with new formats and tactics, and have opportunities to help in editing our paid research and news products.

Desires Skills & Experience

The ideal candidate will understand tech trends and data-driven research. Above all, they will understand the information tech industry professionals are looking for in a paid research service, and what drives them to subscribe.

At least two years professional experience in an editorial or communications role, preferably at a research service, or tech-focused publication.

Ability to sort through long-form data and analysis to pull out the most exciting findings and write cleanly and concisely about complex topics. Comfort working with statistics, charts, and graphs.

Adaptability to new formats, tactics, and approaches, as we seek new ways of reaching clients and prospective clients.

Excellent organisation skills and versatility; an ability to juggle multiple tasks at once.

A bachelor’s degree or graduate degree.

The Research Editor will report to the Senior Research Editor. The role is full-time and based in our New York City offices.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a fast-growing tech research service, and have a measurable impact on its growth. It’s also a chance to carve out an editorial role, and see your insights and writing featured on the Business Insider site, with more than 40 million unique visitors per month.

If interested, please submit your resume, a short cover letter and writing samples to http://jobsco.re/1iOclSH. Thank you in advance.

