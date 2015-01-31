Business Insider Is Hiring A Release Manager

Daniel Goodman Julie Sommerville, Business Insider’s Director of Engineering

Business Insider is looking to expand its engineering team with the addition of a Release Manager. We spend our days building a product we love that is enjoyed by a fast-growing community of millions. We are looking for someone who strives to be a release management advocate that can evangelize best practices, research solutions to existing problems, and make confident suggestions on how to constantly drive process improvement. Business Insider’s product offerings span desktop and mobile web, iOS apps, Android apps, and beyond.Qualifications:

You have previous release and/or technical project management experience including a solid understanding of the Agile development process; at least 3 years of relevant work experience.

You’re proficient at multi-project management and thrive in challenging, fast-paced environments. We’re a quick and nimble organisation that often has multiple high-impact projects being developed concurrently.

You should have a technical orientation and a strong understanding of the software development process. This means possessing a comprehensive knowledge of Git and a working knowledge of PHP, CSS, and front-end JavaScript. You should also be committed to staying up-to-date on current technologies and industry trends.

You’re disciplined, methodical, and accountable. You’ll be ensuring releases have passed all required checks and approvals leading up to production deployment and effectively communicate approved exceptions.

You have crystal clear communications skills and can craft articulate internal and external release notes and knowledge base updates.

You love what you do and get excited to come to work each day.

Business Insider offers a great work environment, great benefits, a collaborative team that has a lot of fun, and the opportunity to make a contribution on day one. Please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role.

