Business Insider is hiring a QA Engineer

Business Insider is looking to expand its QA team with the addition of an associate-level QA Engineer. We spend our days building a product we love that is enjoyed by a fast-growing community of millions. We are looking for someone who strives to be a QA advocate that can evangelize best practices, research solutions to existing problems, and make confident suggestions on how to constantly drive process improvement. Business Insider’s offering spans desktop and mobile web, iOS apps, Android apps, and beyond.

Qualifications:

You’re proficient at multi-project management and thrive in challenging, fast-paced environments. We are a fast-moving start-up that often has multiple high-impact projects being developed concurrently.

You’re a pro at requirements gathering and risk assessment.

You can clearly define and create a test strategy that’s customised to each project’s needs and timeline.

You’re a creative problem solver that can think beyond the confines of a test plan. You should also be adept at testing for defects due to unexpected user behaviour.

You have a keen instinct for when a user experience can be optimised.

You realise that mobile testing is a critical component of our business and not simply an afterthought.

You have a working knowledge of HTML/CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Python, and/or PHP and are comfortable with using web-side debugger tools such as Chrome development tools or Firebug.

You have an eagerness to learn and specialize in one (or more) of the following: open-source automation testing; visual design testing; load testing; mobile testing; accessibility testing; security and penetration testing

You love what you do and get excited to come to work each day.

This position is based in our New York City office. Business Insider offers a great work environment, great benefits, a collaborative team that has a lot of fun, and the opportunity to make a contribution on day one.

Apply online and tell us why you’re the right person for this job. Thanks in advance.

