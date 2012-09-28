Business Insider Is Hiring A QA Engineer

Preferably more than one.

Business Insider is looking for an experienced QA Engineer to join rapidly growing team in our New York office. You’ll work closely with developers and product managers seeing new features through to a successful and, thanks to you, bug-free launch. You’ll also help keep the focus on our readers, making sure Business Insider is easy to read and access anywhere, anytime, on any device. You’ll spend your days making Business Insider even better, whether it’s testing new features, designing automation and performance tests or making sure that the user interface is top-notch.



Responsibilities

-Test and report cross-platform software bugs in a detailed, timely manner.

-Execute manual (and automated) test cases across multiple browsers

-Provide engineering team with analysis of uncovered software defects.

-Design tests for automation using model-based testing and Selenium.

-Evaluate current test procedures and drive optimizations.

-Work closely with developers and product teams in analysing and debugging site functionality.

Job Requirements

-Ability to analyse crash logs, backtraces and assist engineers by utilising basic debugging techniques.

-Familiarity with web environments and browser issues.

-CSS familiarity a plus.

-MongoDB knowledge a plus.

-Experience using Selenium RC and Selenium Grid a plus.

Business Insider offers competitive salary and good benefits. Please email your resume to [email protected]. Thanks in advance.

