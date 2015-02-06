Business Insider is hiring a psychology and relationships reporter

Do you read psychology studies for fun? Are you fascinated by human behaviour? Can you explain why a PhD researcher is a better source for relationship advice than a life coach?

Business Insider is looking for a reporter specializing in psychology and relationships to join our fast-growing science team.

So far, BI stories about psychology and relationships have looked at the behaviours that predict divorce, how couples should fight, what happens when “cool” kids grow up, how to know whether your relationship will last, how to be happier, and much more. Our new psychology and relationships reporter will be expected to own the psychology beat, expanding and refining our coverage in this area (already a reader favourite).

Candidates should be science-writing pros, well-versed in the art of service journalism, who understand the kinds of stories people love to read about their own lives and relationships. The ideal candidate will also be a clear, conversational writer who’s confident and careful when interpreting peer-reviewed studies as well as adept at contextualizing research and concisely describing the intricacies of a big story. Our writing is fun, accessible, and geared toward regular readers — no writing for scientists here.

Candidates should also demonstrate attention to detail, proofreading skills, an active presence on social media, and the ability to juggle quick-turnaround stories, aggregation, and reported features.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter if this sounds like your dream job.

This job is full-time and based in our New York City headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

